Men’s Basketball: Ohio State hires Mike Netti as special assistant to the head coach

Ohio State continued to add to its men’s basketball coaching staff when former East Carolina assistant Mike Netti was hired by the Buckeyes as special assistant to the head coach Tuesday evening.

Netti, who has spent the past four seasons coaching the Pirates, worked with first-year coach Chris Holtmann when the new Buckeyes head coach led the Gardner-Webb program from 2010 to 2013.

The Syracuse graduate also coached with Holtmann when the duo worked as assistants at Gardner-Webb from 2003-08.

The former East Carolina assistant isn’t the only coach who has ties to Holtmann on Ohio State’s staff. Holtmann brought all three assistant coaches who worked under him at Butler – Ryan Pedon, Terry Johnson and Mike Schrage – to Columbus in the same roles.

Netti joins strength and conditioning coach Quadrian Banks and director of player personnel Scoonie Penn as recent additions to the Buckeyes’ support staff.

Since Netti will not be one of Ohio State’s three assistant coaches, he will be unable to recruit off campus or coach during practices.