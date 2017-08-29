Chumley’s set for Thursday reopening

Get your schooners ready. Chumley’s will be back in action this week –– and just in time for the kickoff of Ohio State’s football season. The beloved campus bar will be back up and running at its new location at 4 p.m. Thursday.

With more than 40 televisions, more food options and the same 50 beers on tap, the bar is ready for students. Owner Dan Schreiber said Mondays and Thursdays will still be Schooner Night — and never fear — once you buy the glass for $8, they’ll still be $2 to refill.

With the new location in the Gateway district at 1516 N. High St., Schreiber said being in the newly developed area fits Chumley’s identity a little better than its previous central campus location. Schreiber said his excitement is shared by the students he has received feedback from.

“We work very hard to provide a fun atmosphere, but what really makes it fun are the people in here,” Schreiber said. “It’s a lot more fun to go to a bar that’s full. People that come in provide the energy so we just kind of stand back and let that energy flow.”