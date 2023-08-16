As its name implies, Eupouria — amusingly pronounced you-pour-ia — is built upon the principle of self-service.

The bar is not yet open for business, but will soon open its doors in the popular Gateway mixed-use development — which comprises the campus bookstore, Gateway Film Center, various restaurants and more — owner Benjamin Morgan said. Morgan, who likewise owns the Old North Arcade bar on North High Street, said Eupouria can offer patrons a stronger sense of agency throughout their drinking experience.

“We came across these pretty innovative self-service systems for drafts, and the technology has been around for a little while,” Morgan said. “But it’s just now kind of gotten to the point where, as an operator, I feel really confident and excited about how it works.”

Morgan said radio frequency identification technology, also known as RFID technology, powers Eupouria’s self-serve system. Customers will be issued an RFID card or wristband that is linked to their IDs and chosen payment methods upon entering the bar, he said.

Visitors can simply tap their RFID cards or wristbands on any of Eupouria’s 40 different taps to obtain their desired beverages, Morgan said. While the majority of taps are reserved for craft beers, he said the drink menu does feature a handful of alternative choices.

“We’ll also have several draft wines, draft cocktails, seltzers and then a couple of non-alcoholic options like craft ginger beer, root beer and nitro cold brew coffee,” Morgan said.

One of the biggest draws associated with self-serve systems is the elimination of tipping, Morgan said.

“I think that will be a welcome addition to the neighborhood and for our university demographic,” Morgan said. “They’re probably going to save anywhere from 20 to 30 percent on their bar tabs.”

Considering its status as an entertainment hub, Gateway is a dream location for Eupouria, Morgan said.

“The amazing thing about the Gateway is that while it’s on High Street, it’s like this private oasis that’s tucked back,” Morgan said. “So we have these massive patios that we’re going to activate. Interior-wise, we have around 5,000 square feet, and we’re probably creeping up on that for exterior space as well.”

Beyond classic arcade games such as air hockey and foosball, Morgan said a rotating selection of traditional bar games like cornhole, darts and giant Jenga will also have a place at Eupouria. Music is yet another crucial aspect of the bar’s desired atmosphere, he said.

“I think the space is really going to shine on Friday and Saturday nights after probably 8, 9 [p.m.] when we get live DJs and live music acts,” Morgan said. “Essentially what we’re going for is a house party vibe.”

Matthew Hansen, president of Campus Partners — a nonprofit Ohio State affiliate that aims to improve the University District —, said Eupouria possesses a broad appeal that complements Gateway’s already existing bars, including Leo’s on the Alley and Slammies on High, he said.

“I think it was a great match,” Hansen said. “He’s creating something that’ll generate a lot of activity for the Gateway Alley.”

When it comes to the possibility of Eupouria hosting live music performances, Hansen said there is much potential.

“At the far western end of the Gateway Plaza, there’s a stage that was built a couple years ago before the pandemic, and we’re hoping they can utilize that,” Hansen said.

Though Eupouria is scheduled to open this August, an official grand opening date has not been announced at the time of publication. Even so, Morgan said he is optimistic about the bar’s progress.

“We were able to basically come in and just give it a massive facelift and install all of our proprietary technology for the self-serve system,” Morgan said. “So from an architectural, structural, mechanical, electric, plumbing standpoint, it’s been a layup.”

If all goes well, Columbus residents might even see additional Eupourias crop up around the city, Morgan said.

“With Eupouria, we really like that the concept seems quite streamlined,” Morgan said. “We could potentially copy and paste it into some other districts. We’re in talks for a couple other locations, once we get this thing launched here in the next couple of weeks.”