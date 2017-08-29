Football: L’Christian “Blue” Smith commits to Ohio State

Ohio State’s top-ranked recruiting class of 2018 received a boost as four-star wide receiver recruit L’Christian “Blue” Smith committed to the Buckeyes Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound receiver is regarded as the 119th-best prospect in the nation by 247Sports Composite and is considered the fourth-best in both the state and at his listed position of athlete.

Smith chose the Buckeyes’ offer over other scholarship offers from Michigan, Penn State, Alabama and more. The Wayne High School product from Dayton was first offered a scholarship from the Buckeyes on March 21, 2016 and unofficially visited the school five times, while attending three camps.

The commitment of Smith adds to what is already regarded by 247Sports as the best 2018 recruiting class in the nation. Smith becomes the 11th four-star recruit to join the class and the 17th overall prospect to commit to the Buckeyes. The rest of the class is comprised of four five-star recruits and two three-star recruits.