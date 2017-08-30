Football: Ohio State coaches and players to donate $10,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief effort

Amid the devastation in Houston and the surrounding areas caused by Hurricane Harvey, Ohio State announced the football program will donate $10,000 to the American Red Cross on Friday morning.

Coach Urban Meyer, the assistant coaches and each player will each make individual contributions to reach the five-figure sum.

Seven buckeye players — quarterback J.T. Barrett, linebacker Baron Browning, running back J.K. Dobbins, receiver Elijah Gardiner, offensive guard Demetrius Knox and cornerbacks Jeffrey Okudah and Kendall Sheffield — hail from Texas. Meyer said on Monday he spoke with Sheffield’s family and that they were safe in their homes.

On Thursday, Ohio State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams announced they would be sending clothes and shoes to Houston. Earlier on Thursday, University of Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson requested teams from all levels of sports send shirts and shoes to the university which will be donated to Houstonians in need.

Package is on its way @CoachSampsonUH! Our thoughts and prayers are with the city of Houston #HOUSTONSTRONG #BuckeyesCare pic.twitter.com/h77E3uJPZm — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) August 29, 2017

According to the New York Times, the death toll from Hurricane Harvey has reached 30 with the storm nearing its second landfall. There has been a record 51.88 inches of rain in the city of Houston.

The Buckeyes and their opponent, Indiana, will wear “Houston Strong” helmet stickers during Thursday’s season opener.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website. You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.