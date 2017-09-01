Short North Food Tour gives visitors a taste of the city

With a huge selection of restaurants and bistros to choose from, the Short North is bound to have something for every taste.

Columbus Food Adventures hosts “food tours” in the area every Friday to help highlight the Short North Arts District and its history while eating dishes prepared by six local eateries.

For $58, visitors can eat their way through the Short North during a 1.5-mile walking tour that will stop at a variety of food establishments in the area, including Hot Chicken Takeover, The Guild House, Le Chocoholique and Pint House.

The tour begins at 11 a.m. in the North Market and concludes with a stop at a local favorite, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

Bethia Woolf, the founder of Columbus Food Adventures, said she opened the company in 2010 with the idea of demonstrating what the area’s food scene has to offer.

“We really wanted to show off the food scene and show people new places,” she said. “The benefit of a food tour is seeing six or seven new places in a day and learning more about the background and history of the area.”

Hot Chicken Takeover employee Zachary Lawson said businesses enjoy being part of the tour as well because it gives their foods exposure.

“We do the tour because it is fun for everybody involved,” he said. “We get to see new faces and people get to experience new food that they haven’t before. People aren’t familiar with Nashville-style fried chicken and come back for more after experiencing it on the tour.”

Along with the Short North tour, the company also offers a variety of tour options, including a dessert tour, a taco truck tour, an alternative eats tour and a brunch tour.

The company has discounted prices through D-Tix for students looking to attend tours at all its locations. Tickets can be purchased at the Student Union or on the Columbus Food Adventures website.