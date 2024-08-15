Columbus may be known for its thriving music and arts scene, but it also possesses a vibrant coffee culture.

August marks the beginning of National Coffee Month, and with Sept. 29 being National Coffee Day, Columbus will host everything from coffee-themed 5Ks to caffeine-centric festivals in the upcoming months.

Aug. 16 — Browning and Mayton at Global Gallery Coffee Shop (3535 N. High St.)

During the warmer summer months, Global Gallery Coffee Shop — located in Clintonville, Ohio — hosts a Friday Night Music Series featuring different local musicians every week.

The series’ next installment will see acoustic blues duo Browning and Mayton play at the coffee shop Friday from 6-8 p.m.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages.

Sept. 4 — Creative Coffees: Today & Tomorrow hosted by Parables (303 Green Meadow Drive S.)

Parables, a gospel-centered creative community, is set to host Creative Coffees: Today & Tomorrow, an installation of its weekly Creative Coffees program — which features religious conversation-based events — at Olentangy River Brewing Company from 7-8:30 p.m.

Each week’s discussion focuses on a different Bible verse. On Sept. 4, the conversation will center around Matthew 6:34.

Sept. 1-30 — Everyday is Coffee Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2

As previously mentioned, National Coffee Day is Sept. 29, and Virtual Run Events powered by Moon Joggers is celebrating in style.

The virtual fitness program will host its first-ever Everyday is Coffee Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2 virtual race — a race that can be run, jogged or walked from any location, including on a trail, a treadmill, at a gym, on a track or at another race.

The race costs $20 to participate in — which includes a medal and a bib to display while running, both of which will be shipped to participants by mid-August — and can be completed anytime during the month of September.

At least 15% of each registration fee will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, according to the virtual race’s Eventbrite page, which is also where additional event details and registration information can be found.

Oct. 5-6 — Columbus Coffee Festival (4100 Columbia St.)

The ninth annual Columbus Coffee Festival — which is sponsored by local news publication, Columbus Underground — is set to take place Oct. 5-6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard, Ohio.

The ticketed event will feature live music, poetry readings, craft vendors, food trucks and profuse coffee sampling, which is included with the price of admission. Every attendee will also receive a collectible Columbus Coffee Festival mug.

Tickets — which range from $20-$75 — can be purchased online at the Columbus Coffee Festival’s website. All proceeds from the event help fund the Columbus Underground.

Columbus Coffee Trail

Experience Columbus, an online resource for those looking to find Columbus-based activities and events, is home to the Columbus Coffee Trail, which offers residents a digital way to track their local coffee endeavors and earn free prizes — including a “Live to be Caffeinated” T-shirt, an insulated coffee tumbler and a stainless-steel coffee press — along the way.

Those who wish to take part can sign up for texts and emails on Experience Columbus’ website, with mobile passports delivered directly to participants’ phones via text message.

When visiting a participating business, participants simply need to ensure their phone location services are turned on in order to check in via GPS and count purchases toward their prizes.

There are more than 25 participating coffee shops in Columbus, including Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, Fox in the Snow Cafe, Kittie’s Worthington and Bexley locations, Pistacia Vera, The Roosevelt Coffeehouse and Stauf’s Coffee Roasters Grandview, North Market, Victorian Village and German Village locations.

Participants earn one point for every purchase or stop on the trail, and prizes can be redeemed after earning 4 points, 12 points and 13 points.

All check-ins and prize redemptions must be completed by Sept. 30, 2025.

For more information and to find the full list of participating coffee shops, visit Experience Columbus’ website.