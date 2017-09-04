Campus area crime map Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

Criminal damaging was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity Theta Delta chapter house on East 15th Avenue at 9 p.m. on Aug. 28. According to the online police log, six bushes, a tree and sod on the property were torn up and thrown around.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having taken place on Aug. 28 at 11 p.m. at a residence on East 20th Avenue between Summit and North Fourth streets. According to the online log, the person reporting the incident told police an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole the living room TV.

A robbery was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at the United Dairy Farmers on North High Street near East 12th Avenue on Saturday at 6:46 a.m. According to the online police log and an email sent out by Ohio State University Emergency Management, a man indicated he had a gun and demanded cash from the store clerk. After being handed $40, the man fled on foot.

