Concert review: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill capture Columbus with powerful dual performance

Hearts were touched by the music of country power couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, in Nationwide Arena on Thursday night.

The married duo immediately captured the crowd’s attention as it began the Columbus stop of “Soul2Soul: The World Tour” with new song “I Knew You Were Waiting” off its forthcoming album.

Visuals and graphics for the show had a futuristic look and galaxy theme, which did not really blend well with the music, but this show was out of this world.

For the first few songs, McGraw and Hill shared the stage as they each took turns singing their solo hits, but several songs later the stage belonged to Hill. She had the audience singing along to her hits “This Kiss” and “Wild One.” Hill’s theatrical charisma and high energy made it nearly impossible to take your eyes off of her.

When McGraw came back to the stage to steal the show from his wife, the crowd did not object. Though his energy did not match Faith’s, he still managed to have the crowd hanging onto every note he sang. After he performed his timeless hit “Live Like You Were Dying” and heart-touching song “Humble and Kind,” the crowd stood and praised the country superstar with lengthy applause.

Hill rejoined her husband on stage to sing another new song, “That’s How you Talk To a Woman.” McGraw and Hill ended the night with their song “It’s Your Love,” and anyone in that arena could see the love and bond that these two artists share.