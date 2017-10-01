Football: Dre’Mont Jones, Erick Smith and Antonio Williams did not travel with Ohio State to Rutgers

Ohio State will be without three players, including two starters, in Saturday night’s game against Rutgers, the school announced Saturday less than an hour before kickoff.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones will miss Saturday night’s game against Rutgers as he scraped his leg on a locker and injured it after a practice this week. The injury required stitches and he might miss future games, according to a team spokesman.

Redshirt senior safety Erick Smith did not travel with the team and will not play for undisclosed reasons. Sophomore running back Antonio Williams also did not make the trip and is dealing with an undisclosed medical issue, the press release stated.

Jones is the second starting defensive tackle Ohio State will not have. Michael Hill has been suspended indefinitely since the beginning of the year due to undisclosed reasons.

Without Smith, sophomore safety Jordan Fuller will start for Ohio State. Freshman Isaiah Pryor will likely be the backup at both safety positions.