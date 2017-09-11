Football: Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield apologizes for planting flag after Ohio State-Oklahoma game

Here’s Baker Mayfield’s apology for planting the #Sooners flag on Ohio State’s midfield ‘O’. He did this before taking any questions. pic.twitter.com/21WdLSJ0dB — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) September 11, 2017

Three days after leading Oklahoma to a 31-16 victory, Sooners redshirt senior quarterback Baker Mayfield apologized for planting an Oklahoma flag in the middle of the Block-O in the center of Ohio Stadium.

Mayfield had grabbed a flag from the Oklahoma band and ran over to the center of the field and planted it in the ground as his team celebrated around him immediately following the victory.

The celebratory gesture was widely criticized by Ohio State fans on social media, with many calling it “disrespectful” or “classless.”

“I didn’t mean for it to be disrespectful to any Ohio State people at all, especially the team or the players, because they’re a great team and a great program,” Mayfield said. “I got caught up in an emotional win. Yeah, it should’ve been something I did in the locker room. So I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field.”

Mayfield finished the game 27 for 35 in pass attempts with 386 passing yards and three touchdown passes.