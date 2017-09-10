Gallery: Ohio State vs Oklahoma

Brutus Buckeye gets the crowd energized prior to the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Urban Meyer greets fans before the game against Oklahoma on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Brutus Buckeye leads the Ohio State marching band in playing 'Across the Field' at the start of the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
The Ohio State marching band plays 'Across the Field' at the start of the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Urban Meyer prepares to run out on to the field with the team prior to the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) carries the ball during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) throws a pass during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Sophomore wide receiver Austin Mack (11) catches a pass during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Freshman running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs the ball during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) calls out a play during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Freshman running back J.K. Dobbins (2) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Junior wide receiver Parris Campbell (21) prepares to run a play during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) prepares to catch a snap during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) shakes off two Sooner defenders during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Junior wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) attempts to catch a pass during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Redshirt sophomore running back Mike Weber (25) runs the ball during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Junior wide receiver Parris Campbell attempts to catch a pass during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) throws a pass on the run during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Senior safety Damon Webb (7) takes down a Sooner during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Junior defensive end Sam Hubbard (6) takes down Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Sophomore defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97) lines up prior to a play during the Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. OSU lost 31-16. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor