Ohio State Buckeyes in the NFL (Week 2)

Former Ohio State football players were in action in Week 2 of the NFL season. Of league rookies, sophomores and veterans, here are a few of the latest performances from former Buckeyes.

Indianapolis Colts S Malik Hooker

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker made his presence known in his first NFL start in a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in an interception in the first quarter of the game as the injury-hampered Colts began with an early lead. The rookie continued to impress throughout the game as the Colts’ defense held the Cardinals to just 13 points in regulation before losing in overtime.

Oakland Raiders CB Gareon Conley

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley made his debut Sunday against the New York Jets. With veteran cornerback Sean Smith out with a neck injury, Conley was the third cornerback for the Raiders. He was matched up with the Jets’ newly acquired wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, and managed to knock away a deep pass early in the game. He finished with two tackles.

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys came into Week 2 feeling confident after a 19-3 beatdown of the New York Giants. However, the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott, whose six-game suspension is temporarily held up in court, couldn’t get anything going against the Denver Broncos. Elliott rushed for just eight yards on nine carries, and the Cowboys lost 42-17.

New York Jets LB Darron Lee

The Jets had a rough outing against the Oakland Raiders, losing 45-20. However, second-year pro Darron Lee had a solid game once again, registering five tackles, two assisted. The team’s strength was expected to be defense this season. However, the team allowed the Raiders to gain more than 400 yards on offense. No matter how well Lee plays, the Jets still appear to be in a difficult season.

San Francisco 49ers RB Carlos Hyde

Despite his team’s offensive struggles, running back Carlos Hyde ran for 124 yards on just 15 carries against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. He broke free for a career-high 61-yard run and then another 27-yard run. The 49ers kept the game close until late before eventually losing 12-9.

Other notable players:

Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa: five solo tackles against the Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins: four solo tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs

Washington Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor: two receptions for 31 yards

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas: five receptions for 89 yards