What’s up: Sept. 28-Oct. 1

Thursday, Sept. 28

21 Savage, 6 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The Atlanta rapper headlines the 107.5 “Powerfest” with openers Jacquees and Doobie. Tickets are $47.50 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Tyler Childers, 8 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1522 N. High St. The acoustic musician will play alongside Colter Wall and Angela Perley & The Howlin’ Moons. Tickets are $12 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Friday, Sept. 29

Zoso, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1522 N. High St. The tribute band brings the ultimate Led Zeppelin experience to Columbus. Tickets are $15 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Festival for Good, 6 p.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. The two-day festival features more than 25 local businesses, entertainment, drinks from Ohio breweries, distilleries and wineries and food from North Market merchants. Admission is free.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Glass Animals, 6:30 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The English indie-rock band brings its music to Columbus with opener Amber Mark. Tickets are $36 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Based on a True Story Film Festival, 12 p.m. at the U.S. Bank Conference Theater in the Ohio Union. The two-day festival brings a lineup of films and documentaries based on real-life events. Admission is free with a BuckID. Food and drinks are provided.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Crywolf, 6:30 p.m. at A&R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave. The electronica musician brings his “This is Negative Space” Tour to Columbus. Tickets are $13 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Peddler’s Picnic, 10 a.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. The marketplace showcases local handmade and vintage items, fine art, jewelry and more every Sunday through the end of October. Admission is free.