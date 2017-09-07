What’s up: Sept. 7-10

Thursday, Sept. 7

2 Chainz, 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The rapper and producer will bring his “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” tour to Columbus. Tickets are $47.50 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Iron Reagan, doors open at 8 p.m. at Ace of Cups, 2619 N. High St. The hardcore punk-metal band will perform with Child Bite. Tickets are $15 plus fees via Ticketfly.

Friday, Sept. 8

Hot Times Music and Arts Festival, all day at 240 Parsons Ave. Come together and celebrate the community during this weekend-long festival. Enjoy a street fair, live music, food, performances and the largest art car show in Ohio. Admission is free.

Ohio Bacon Fest, 5 p.m. at the Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. The third-annual event features a collection of restaurants and food trucks that will bring their best bacon creations to the city. Tickets are $5 plus fees via Eventbrite.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Single Mothers, 9 p.m. at Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St. The Canadian punk-rock band will perform with Sunday Afternoon. Tickets are $10 plus fees via Ticketweb.

Columbus Caribbean Festival, 11 a.m. at Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St. Celebrate the heritage and culture of the Caribbean Islands with a day of live performances, food, vendors and more. Admission is free.

Oklahoma at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium. This top-five matchup brings ESPN’s popular morning pregame show, College GameDay, to The Oval for the primetime battle.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Young the Giant, 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The California rock band will bring its “Home of the Strange” tour to Columbus, featuring openers Cold War Kids and Joywave. Tickets are $37.50 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Middle Kids, 6:30 p.m. at The Basement, 391 Neil Ave. The Australian alternative band will perform. Tickets are $12 at the door.