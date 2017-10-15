Football: Ohio State ranked No. 6 in AP poll

Ohio State benefitted from four top-10 teams losing in Week 7, with the Buckeyes moving up three spots to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll following their 56-14 victory at Nebraska Saturday night.

Ohio State’s next opponent, Penn State in Week 9, elevated to No. 2 in the country following its bye week. Wisconsin joined the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes in the top 10 as the Badgers were ranked No. 5 following a win against Purdue Saturday.

Michigan and Michigan State are ranked 18th and 19th after securing victories at Indiana and Minnesota, respectively. Ohio State matches up with the Spartans on Nov. 11 and heads to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the Wolverines in a season-ending game on Nov. 25.

No. 2 Clemson, No. 5 Washington and No. 8 Washington State all lost to unranked opponents on the road last week and dropped to No. 6, 12 and 15, respectively.

Alabama remained No. 1 in the country, receiving all first-place votes. Georgia moved from No. 4 to No. 3 due to Clemson’s loss. TCU is ranked fourth to round out the top five. Miami (Fl.), Oklahoma and Oklahoma State moved into the top 10.

AP Poll