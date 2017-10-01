Gallery: Glass Animals

Edmund Irwin-Singer of Glass Animals accompanies lead singer Dave Bayley during their performance at Express! Live on Sept. 30. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Lead singer Dave Bayley stands atop an old-fashioned television during the song "Season 2 Episode 3" off Glass Animals' newest album, "How To Be A Human Being." The band performed at Express! Live on Sept. 30. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Edmund Irwin-Singer, bass-guitarist and keys player for Glass Animals, performs a song from their newest album, "How To Be A Human Being." The band performed at Express! Live on Sept. 30. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Glass Animals lead singer Dave Bayley throws his guitar pick to the crowd during the band's performance of their newest album, "How To Be A Human Being" at Express! Live on Sept. 30. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Edmund Irwin-Singer of Glass Animals accompanies lead singer Dave Bayley during their performance at Express! Live on Sept. 30. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Glass Animals lead singer Dave Bayley performs "Youth" off the band's newest album, "How To Be A Human Being" during their performance at Express! Live on Sept. 30. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor