Ohio State added a top 10 running back to its 2021 recruiting class Monday when North Carolina’s Evan Pryor announced his commitment on social media.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound four-star prospect out of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, is ranked No. 6 among running backs and No. 85 overall in his class, per 247Sports.

Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford and the Buckeye coaching staff signed just one running back in the 2020 class –– three-star prospect Miyan Williams out of Cincinnati.

With redshirt freshman running back Master Teague going down with an injury following Ohio State’s first spring practice and sophomore Marcus Crowley remaining out after an injury this past season, sophomore Steele Chambers and redshirt senior Demario McCall are the lone scholarship players healthy at the position.

Pryor marks the 13th recruit in the Buckeyes’ No. 1-rated 2021 class, and the third commit in the past two days.