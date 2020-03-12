Just 16 minutes before a noon tipoff between Michigan and Rutgers in Indianapolis, the Big Ten announced the remainder of the conference tournament will be canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The teams were warming up on the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse when the statement was released.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the statement reads.

Ohio State was scheduled to begin tournament play against Purdue at 6:30 p.m.

Two games had already been played in Indianapolis, as Minnesota and Northwestern squared off Wednesday before Nebraska took on Indiana.

With minutes remaining in the game, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg left the game with an apparent sickness and was eventually taken to the hospital. Hoiberg was released with an influenza A diagnosis.

The NBA announced it will suspend the rest of its season Wednesday night following the news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

The Big Ten had previously announced that the tournament would proceed with limited attendance beginning Thursday, following the NCAA president Mark Emmert’s statement that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would have restricted attendance.