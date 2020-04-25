Former Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor was scooped up by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent Saturday.

Victor’s final season as a Buckeye saw a career high with 573 receiving yards to go along with six touchdowns.

The Florida native finished his career with 1,340 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. Out of his 18 receiving touchdowns, arguably his most memorable came in a 2018 road game against Penn State when Victor scored a 47-yard touchdown to bring the Buckeyes within one score.

While Victor never topped the century mark for receiving yards in a single game, his career high of 79 receiving yards came against Michigan State this past season. Victor finished with three catches and a touchdown in the contest.

In his final postseason run, Victor combined for six catches and 93 receiving yards against Wisconsin and Clemson.

Victor was part of three straight Ohio State teams to win the Big Ten outright.

Victor will join Austin Mack as the second former Ohio State wideout to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent.