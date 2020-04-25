Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens Friday.

Harrison was at the heart of the Buckeyes’ NCAA-best defense, which held opponents to just 259.7 yards per game. He was the leading tackler for Ohio State back-to-back years, with 81 tackles as a junior and 75 as a senior.

He added 16.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in the latter campaign. His play earned him spots on the All-Big Ten first team and AP All-American third team.

The former high-school quarterback turned linebacker played a key role for each of the Buckeyes’ Big Ten title teams from 2017 through 2019. He tallied 205 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 53 games for the Buckeyes in his college career.

Harrison impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine, finishing with the fastest three-cone drill time of any linebacker at 6.83 seconds.