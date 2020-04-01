Ohio State could lose its top scorer and rebounder from the past two seasons, as junior forward Kaleb Wesson announced he will declare for the NBA Draft on social media Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 big man led the Buckeyes with averages of 14 points and 9.3 boards per game this past season, a campaign that earned him second team All-Big Ten honors.

This is the second consecutive year that Wesson has tested NBA waters, but prior to the 2019 NBA Draft Wesson decided to withdraw himself from consideration and remain in Columbus for the season.

Wesson said he will sign with an agent, but he could still opt for another year of eligibility at Ohio State if he decides to stay in school by June 3.

Wesson averaged double-digit points in all three seasons with Ohio State, making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in his first two years before his chance at a third run was cut short with the tournament’s cancellation March 12.

It was a career year for Wesson in 2019-20, as he set new highs in blocks, rebounds, assists and 3-point shooting percentage.

The latest mock draft from Sports Illustrated has Wesson getting selected No. 41 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round.

The NBA Draft is set to take place June 25.