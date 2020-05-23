Ohio State will remain in a state of emergency through Memorial Day weekend as the university cancels many of its summer youth programs.

University President Michael V. Drake said in the email that the university will extend the state of emergency to May 30 due to COVID-19. The state of emergency, which was originally announced March 22 and is reviewed on a weekly basis, allows leaders at Ohio State to use Disaster Leave (Policy 6.28).

According to the email, all Camp Recky, Ohio State’s youth summer day camp through the Department of Recreational Sports, and Buckeye Sports Camp programs are canceled for the summer. Families will receive full refunds, according to the Office of Student Life and Department of Athletics websites. All other Ohio State-affiliated summer camps will need to make individual decisions to cancel programs, transition to virtual programs or adjust programs to meet state requirements and align with the university’s phased approach for resuming campus operations.

All in-person university events remain canceled through July 6 as Ohio State’s post-pandemic operations task force continues to plan the reopen of campus, taking into consideration classroom readiness, physical distancing and safety signage, personal protective equipment and contact tracing. Updates from the task force will be made available on its website.