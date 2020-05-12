For the third time in 16 years, six Ohio State teams earned Public Recognition Awards for academic performance.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that Ohio State men’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, women’s gymnastics, women’s soccer and men’s tennis scored in the top 10 percent of teams nationwide in each sport for academic success.

“This is genuinely a reflection of the attention paid to academics right from the outset,” John Davidson, Ohio State faculty athletics representative, said. “Coaches make it a central focus in recruiting and maintain that focus in planning and programming.”

The NCAA tracks the academic progress of each scholarship student-athlete. It takes academic eligibility, retention and graduation into account and provides a measure of each program’s academic performance based on those factors.

Each sport honored has earned the award previously. Women’s golf, women’s soccer and men’s tennis earned the award last year.