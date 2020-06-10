Ohio State will establish a task force to review racial disparities at the university.

In a statement Wednesday, University President Michael V. Drake said a new university task force will examine racism and racial inequities at Ohio State and recommend specific policies, processes, practices and programs to “help us be a better example of the ideal university.”

“We are outraged, and we are all reflecting on what this moment means. We must be the change we want to see,” Drake said.

The task force will be chaired by James L. Moore III, vice provost for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, and Tom Gregoire, dean of the College of Social Work. According to the statement, the task force will include faculty, staff and student representatives.

In addition, the office of research and the office of diversity and inclusion will establish a $1 million fund to study the causes and effects of racism and racial disparities.

During a Columbus City Council meeting June 1, Drake aired his support for the city to declare racism as a public health issue. He said the university would help implement the council’s resolution.

In the Wednesday statement, Drake said he also supports a similar resolution the Ohio Senate is considering.

