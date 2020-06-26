Summer graduates will celebrate commencement on their computers this year.

Ohio State’s second virtual commencement will be livestreamed from the Schottenstein Center Aug. 9 in order to comply with health recommendations against large gatherings due to COVID-19, the university announced in a Thursday press release. A pre-ceremony featuring student and faculty speakers will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by commencement at 2 p.m.

“Congratulations on your accomplishments. Your class has faced unprecedented disruptions and challenges over the last several months, and you have persevered,” University President Michael V. Drake said in the release. “We are proud of you, and we are grateful for all who made your success possible, especially your loving and supportive families and your dedicated professors and mentors.”

The university has not yet announced the commencement speaker. According to the release, diplomas will be mailed to graduates after commencement and the university will hold an in-person celebration when it is deemed safe.

Students can purchase caps, gowns and other graduation accessories from Barnes & Noble, although regalia is not required, the release states. All orders must be placed by July 24 to guarantee arrival by commencement.