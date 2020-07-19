After a devastating defeat in the Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State struck a victory against Clemson by landing four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock Sunday.

The Suwanee, Georgia, native originally committed to Clemson March 11, but the 2021 recruit’s change of heart became known when 247sports reporter Anna Hickey reported his decommitment July 14. Hancock announced his commitment to Ohio State Sunday on social media.

Hancock, the No. 5 cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247sports, became the fourth four-star cornerback to join Ohio State’s No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Hancock chose Ohio State over offers from Clemson, Alabama and Georgia, among others.