Ohio State will welcome Kristina M. Johnson as its 16th university president earlier than anticipated, while typical welcome week activities have either been transitioned to virtual format, like the Student Involvement Fair, or canceled, like Buck-i-Frenzy.

In a universitywide email Friday, the university announced guidelines for some on-campus activities, including recreational sports and university-sponsored events. University-sponsored events — not including athletic events — shall not exceed 100 people and must be approved by the sponsor’s vice president or dean, according to the email. Events with more than 100 people must be approved by the President’s Cabinet.

“If an event must take place in person, appropriate measures, such as physical distancing, must be preserved,” the email reads.

Venues that are permitted to host events include: Blackwell/Pfahl Hall, the University Faculty Club, the Covelli Center, the Fawcett Center, the Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center, Ohio Stadium Club and small meeting spaces, outdoor athletics facilities, Schottenstein Center, Wexner Center for the Arts and Wooster Conference Centers, according to the email.

The university will provide kits of personal protective equipment to all students, faculty and staff before the semester starts. The kits will include one disposable mask, two reusable masks, a thermometer, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

The university state of emergency has also been extended through July 18. The state of emergency, which was originally announced March 22 and is reviewed on a weekly basis, allows leaders at Ohio State to use Disaster Leave (Policy 6.28).

Johnson was originally supposed to take over the role Sept. 1. She will now take office Aug. 24 to coincide with the start of fall semester. Johnson will leave her role as chancellor of the State University of New York System at the end of the summer.