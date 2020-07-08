Ohio State announced Wednesday that all voluntary workouts would be paused following the most recent COVID-19 testing results.

The pause, which has an unclear duration, affects football, men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The student-athletes that tested positive will self-isolate for 14 days and receive daily checkups from the Department of Athletics medical staff.

The statement released by the university clarified that the number of positive test results would not be disclosed due to privacy concerns.

Ohio State football returned for voluntary workouts June 8 with a transition into the NCAA- approved preseason model set to begin Monday.