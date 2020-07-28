With the cost of books, academic fees, school supplies and the price of living in general, college can be pretty expensive, which is why saving every penny possible is important. Luckily, there are many companies that recognize the financial stress students face while at school.

Music streaming services

Whether you’re walking to class, studying for an exam or making a playlist to cry to after failing the exam, music streaming services are very important for the college experience. Both Apple Music and Spotify Premium normally cost $9.99 a month for an individual subscription, but with the discount, a student subscription costs $4.99 a month. Spotify even bundles the deal with Hulu and SHOWTIME at no additional charge.

Plyo

What if you were rewarded by going to the gym? Well with Plyo — an app that tracks your time at recreation centers on campus — you can. The app is available for iPhone and Android users and adds points to your account anytime you visit a campus recreation center. The points can be redeemed for discounts or deals at a number of businesses, such as Subway, Blaze Pizza, Amazon and Starbucks, according to the app’s website.

Theaters

Movies can be a great way to unwind after a long week of classwork. AMC Theatres offer student pricing with a valid ID at the box office. Due to COVID-19, AMC Theatres are currently closed, but are set to reopen July 30, according to the theater’s website. AMC Lennox Town Center 24 is the closest AMC to campus and is located at 777 Kinnear Rd. Gateway Film Center, an independent cinema, also offers a student discount with proof of valid student ID. The film center is located at 1550 N. High St.

Chegg

Chegg is an education technology company that many students utilize when ordering textbooks. The service, however, offers much more than just a place to buy books. The company also provides tutoring services and offers a free 30-minute tutoring session to all new students, according to its website. Chegg’s website also includes a lot of helpful links to other companies that offer student discounts, in categories such as technology and software, television and movies, museums, and travel.

Student Beans

Student Beans is a student loyalty network, according to the company’s LinkedIn page — meaning that the company partners with brands to promote offers to verified students. On its website, Student Beans lists student offers, discounts and voucher codes. Student Beans also has an app, available in the App Store and Google Play store.