While the state of playing a season is still unknown, the games themselves are no longer in question — including the usual season finale against Michigan, which has been moved up by almost a month.

After a July 9 decision to go with a conference-only schedule, the Big Ten released the schedule for the 2020 football season Tuesday. The season, which will start on Sept. 3 for Ohio State when it visits Illinois, will consist of 10 conference games.

Along with changes to the schedule’s duration, Ohio State will notice the addition of a game against Purdue. The Buckeyes will also see its matchup with Michigan moved up from its usual regular season finale to the seventh game of the season Oct. 24.

“To be honest, I don’t really care when we play the team up north,” junior quarterback Justin Fields said. “I just want to play them and my answer is simple, really just beat the brakes off them, for real.”

Apart from a home game against Michigan, Ohio State will play home games against Rutgers, Indiana, Nebraska and Iowa. The road slate will include trips to Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland and Penn State.

Although home games are scheduled to be played in Ohio Stadium, an order issued Saturday by the Ohio Department of Health prohibits spectators from attending contact sports competitions for now.

Ohio State’s schedule will also include three open weeks. The regular season is set to end Nov. 21 with the Big Ten Championship scheduled for Dec. 5.