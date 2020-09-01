<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. at the Marathon Gas Station on East 11th Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police log, the victim was standing outside the gas station when the suspect stole $120 in cash from her.

An incident of trespassing was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. at Buckeye Donuts. The owner reported that the suspect was returning to the store after being banned the day before for stealing the tip jar.

A theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Aug. 25 at 3:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at the intersection of Lane Avenue and North High Street. According to the online police log, the manager reported that the suspect attempted to conceal multiple bottles of lotion and Vaseline under his shirt and fled south.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at Drinko Hall, according to the daily crime log.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between Aug. 25-26 on Indiana Avenue near East Northwood Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim believes their keys were left in the vehicle.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between Thursday and Saturday on East Woodruff Avenue near Tuller Street. According to the online police log, unknown suspect(s) broke the victim’s vehicle window, popped the trunk and stole a MacBook, backpack, and a psychology textbook, totaling $2,650.

An incident of disorderly conduct was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday between midnight and 12:30 a.m. in the Mershon Auditorium at the Wexner Center for the Arts, according to the daily crime log.

A multiple-offense incident of possession of drugs — including cocaine — possession of criminal tools and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday at 4:30 a.m. at Bowen House, according to the daily crime log.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday at 7:15 a.m. at Drinko Hall, according to the daily crime log.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 10:10 a.m. on East 15th Avenue near North Fourth Street. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) kicked open the backdoor of the victim’s residence and took a computer, tablet, television, Roku device, speaker and an Xbox, worth a total of $4,360.

An incident of extortion was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday at about 11 p.m. at Nosker House, according to the daily crime log. Extortion is defined as gaining of property, money or favor by almost any kind of force, threat of violence, property damage or harm to reputation.

An incident of criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday between midnight and 8:45 a.m. on East 13th Avenue near North Fourth Street. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) threw a brick through the front windshield of the victim’s vehicle.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday at 2 a.m. on East Lane Avenue near Waldeck Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim’s motorcycle was stolen while chained to his back porch.

An incident of public indecency and exposure was reported to University Police as having occurred Sunday at 3:20 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts, according to the daily crime log.

A felony theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between Saturday at midnight and Monday at 6 p.m. on East 14th Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police log, the victim stated she returned to her residence to find all of her belongings — including a television set, cosmetics, clothing and baby formula and supplies worth a total of $10,000 — gone. The victim stated she believes her landlord took her belongings in an effort to evict her, although she said there was no pending eviction.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sunday between 4 and 7 a.m. on Waldeck Avenue near East Lane Avenue. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) entered the residence through the unlocked front door and took a computer, textbooks, multiple credit and debit cards, two BuckIDs, a set of golf clubs, an Xbox, a driver’s license, a Bluetooth speaker, a set of car keys and a car, worth a total of $11,750. The victims stated at the time of the report, unknown person(s) used their cards to make fraudulent transactions.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday at 2 p.m. on West Northwood Avenue near Williams Street. According to the online police log, the victim said he left the keys in the center console so his mother could return it to the dealership.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sunday at 11 p.m. on East Blake Avenue near Adams Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim stated someone broke into their apartment while they were sleeping and stole “60in off brand flat screen that doesn’t work well,” a Roku stick, a Nintendo Switch, rock climbing gear, a laptop, a purse, sunglasses and wallet with assorted credit cards. The value of the stolen items totals $2,436.