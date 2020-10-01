Following a freshman campaign that saw Garrett Wilson make acrobatic catches for the Buckeyes, he’s making the move to the slot.

The sophomore wide receiver has been taking reps at the slot at practice in a move that is looking to warrant a more versatile passing attack. Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said that moving Wilson inside will create mismatches against opposing defenses.

“I think it’s what do you wanna do there defensively? Who do you want to put on him?” Hartline said. “I think it’s just a different animal and I think it provides a gameplay advantage for us.”

Wilson had a strong showing in his freshman year, playing in all 14 games and hauling in 30 catches for 432 yards and five touchdowns. However, the Texas native played primarily as an outside threat.

On the move to the slot, Hartline said that although the cancelation of spring practices has slowed his development at the spot, he’s done a great job with the time they’ve had together.

Wilson said that he was not expecting the move, but he’ll do whatever it takes to help the team win. He said he’s excited for the increased role in the offense that the change provides.

“It wasn’t something I was looking forward to. It was just whatever coach wanted me to do, whatever is best for the team and I was able to do that,” Wilson said. “I’m definitely excited to be in the slot and get a little bit more balls.”

Taking over for former Buckeye slot target K.J. Hill, Wilson said that he’s learned from the way Hill played the position.

“To be able to see K.J. last year, that was huge for me and to be able to learn from him. I mean, he’s as good at the spot as it gets,” Wilson said.

Wilson also pointed to Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams and Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs as guys who he’s modeled his game after.

Hartline said the slot receiver has typically played the role of a hybrid position within the running and passing games of the Buckeye offense, however the position is changing more to benefit the passing game.

Wilson’s versatility coming in from the outside may help with this development, as his dynamic abilities could open more passing lanes from the position.

“I view Garrett as a dynamic player who can do dynamic things,” Hartline said. “I think that position, more than anything, is developing more and more into a wide receiver position and it’s not a hybrid kinda thing to it. It’s really that you need to be a great wide receiver first and I think that Garrett being a smart, savvy guy who has a good wiggle to him when it comes to releases and operating space, I think he’s a great fit for that space.”

Playing out of the slot will be much different than what Wilson was used to a season ago. He said that he’s been watching more film since he’ll need to be more mindful of opposing coverages than he was as an outside threat.

“It’s definitely a lot more film just to understand the coverages, It’s a lot less one-on-one routes and a lot more finding zones and stuff like that,” Wilson said. “Being able to read coverages and identify that before the play starts. I’d say that’s a lot of things that I need to work on and get better at through film.”

With the Buckeyes unable to begin full-contact practices until Wednesday, Wilson said he was excited to get the pads back on and compete with the defense — which he said have been sold out a few times on tackles due to the quick whistle.

“Personally, I am [excited]. Because the defense has been benefiting from not hitting in practice, I feel like they get bailed out on some tackles,” Wilson said. “So, I’m excited to make some plays.”