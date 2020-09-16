Despite losing him to NFL pursuits Sept. 11, Ohio State could be getting one of their top players back.

Redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis announced in a tweet that he wants to return to Ohio State Wednesday evening. Davis’ message comes just hours after the Big Ten announced that it was reversing its original postponement decision and plan to start the season the weekend of Oct. 23, and Davis had not yet signed with an agent.

“I was incredibly happy to learn today about the Big Ten’s decision to play football this fall,” Davis said. “Thank you President (Kristina M.) Johnson, Mr. (Gene) Smith, Dr. (James) Borchers and to all who worked so hard for our safe return. I want Buckeye Nation to know that I want to play this season for Ohio State and I am working now to make that a reality.”

Junior quarterback Justin Fields asked Davis to return via Twitter, retweeting a video of him and Davis dancing.