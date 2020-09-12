As off-campus COVID-19 cases climb, Ohio State reported Friday its on-campus 24-hour positivity rate is the lowest it has been since the university began reporting data.

Over the 24-hour period of Wednesday, 94 out of 2,414 Ohio State students tested were positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases for Aug. 14-Sept. 9 to 1,934, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. The positivity rate for the 24-hour period is 3.9 percent.

In the same 24-hour period Wednesday, 74 of 778 off-campus student residents tested were positive for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 9.5 percent, close to the positivity rates the university reported last week. Out of 1,636 students living on campus who were tested, 20 were positive for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 1.2 percent, the lowest positivity rate to date. The university tested 49,381 students for COVID-19 between Aug. 14 and Sept. 9, according to Ohio State’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Ohio State also reported 28 out of 1,725 employees tested Aug.1-Sept. 9 were positive for COVID-19. The cumulative positivity rate for tested employees is 1.62 percent. Total university positive COVID-19 tests are 1,962.

The university has 387 of 858 beds occupied in on-campus quarantine and isolation housing. 254 students are in isolation housing and 133 are in quarantine housing, according to the dashboard.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine is for people who have been exposed to a disease and isolation is for people who are sick with the disease.