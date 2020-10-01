On the latest episode of the Lantern Sports Podcast, we dive into how Ohio State’s self-supporting status affects the budget deficit they face during the 2021 fiscal year.

The department is still expecting $73 million in revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, not including any media rights revenue that could come as well. We breakdown where that money comes from and just how much money athletics could save from media deals.

We also take a look at furloughs, pay cuts, the possibility of an internal loan for athletics, and whether or not Ohio State Athletics may stray away from its self-sufficiency in the future.

For more on Ohio State Athletics, be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.