Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Robert Mason Solo Piano at the Blū Note Jazz Cafe 7 p.m. at Blu Note Jazz Cafe (FREE)

Thursday, Sept. 17

½ Way to St.Patrick’s Day Party 7 p.m. at Mclans ($80)

Friday, Sept. 18

Columbus Symphony Community Concerts 6:30 p.m. at National Veterans Memorial Museum

Saturday, Sept. 19

DRIVE IN CONCERT Feat. MUSIQ SOULDCHILD + RAHEEM DEVAUGHN “LIVE” IN CONCERT 6 p.m. at West Side Mall ($125)

Monday, Sept. 21

Monday Karaoke at Thr3es! 7:30 p.m. at 2203 N. High St. (FREE)

FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Farmer’s Market 4 p.m. at The CMN Memorial Garden (FREE)

Thursday, Sept. 17

OSU Hospital East Maine Lobster Lunch 11 a.m . at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital (FREE)

Thursdays in the Garden Presented by CMA’s Loud & Proud 5 p.m. at the Columbus Museum of Art ($9)

Friday, Sept. 18

2020 Oktoberfest Celebration! 5 p.m. at Hofbrauhaus Columbus (FREE)

Saturday, Sept. 19

Watershed Barrel Strength Bourbon Exclusive Release 9 a.m. at Watershed Distillery (FREE)

Sunday, Sept. 20

German Village Makers Market 11 p.m. at German Village Makers Market (FREE)

The Gahanna Farmers Market 6 p.m. at 73 W. Johnstown Rd. (FREE)

ART AND FILM

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Wildlife Photography In Your Own Backyard with Midwest Photo 3:30 p.m. online (FREE)

Friday, Sept. 18

Screen on the Green: Edward Scissorhands 6:30 p.m. at Goodale Park (FREE)

Saturday, Sept. 19

Sunday, Sept. 20

We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America 10 a.m. at the National Veterans Museum and Memorial ($12 with Student ID)

Monday, Sept. 21

Sidewalk Doodles 8 a.m. at Grandview Heights Public Library Youth Services (FREE)

OTHER

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Thursday, Sept. 17

Friday, Sept. 18

13th Floor Haunted House Columbus 7 p.m. at 2605 Northland Plaza Drive ($24.99)

Glass Pumpkin Sale 2020 11 a.m. at the Franklin Park Conservatory (FREE)

Monday, Sept. 21