Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Robert Mason Solo Piano at the Blū Note Jazz Cafe 7 p.m. at Blu Note Jazz Cafe (FREE)
Thursday, Sept. 17
- ½ Way to St.Patrick’s Day Party 7 p.m. at Mclans ($80)
Friday, Sept. 18
- Columbus Symphony Community Concerts 6:30 p.m. at National Veterans Memorial Museum
Saturday, Sept. 19
- DRIVE IN CONCERT Feat. MUSIQ SOULDCHILD + RAHEEM DEVAUGHN “LIVE” IN CONCERT 6 p.m. at West Side Mall ($125)
Monday, Sept. 21
- Monday Karaoke at Thr3es! 7:30 p.m. at 2203 N. High St. (FREE)
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Farmer’s Market 4 p.m. at The CMN Memorial Garden (FREE)
Thursday, Sept. 17
- OSU Hospital East Maine Lobster Lunch 11 a.m. at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital (FREE)
- Thursdays in the Garden Presented by CMA’s Loud & Proud 5 p.m. at the Columbus Museum of Art ($9)
Friday, Sept. 18
- 2020 Oktoberfest Celebration! 5 p.m. at Hofbrauhaus Columbus (FREE)
Saturday, Sept. 19
- Watershed Barrel Strength Bourbon Exclusive Release 9 a.m. at Watershed Distillery (FREE)
Sunday, Sept. 20
- German Village Makers Market 11 p.m. at German Village Makers Market (FREE)
- The Gahanna Farmers Market 6 p.m. at 73 W. Johnstown Rd. (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Wildlife Photography In Your Own Backyard with Midwest Photo 3:30 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Sept. 18
- Screen on the Green: Edward Scissorhands 6:30 p.m. at Goodale Park (FREE)
Saturday, Sept. 19
- Bob Ross Painting Courses – Quiet Mountain Rise 10 a.m. at 400 W. Rich Ave. ($45)
- 934 Outdoor Gallery 20/21 Annual Exhibition Opening 12 p.m. at 934 Cleveland Ave. (FREE)
Sunday, Sept. 20
- We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America 10 a.m. at the National Veterans Museum and Memorial ($12 with Student ID)
Monday, Sept. 21
- Sidewalk Doodles 8 a.m. at Grandview Heights Public Library Youth Services (FREE)
OTHER
Wednesday, Sept. 16
- The Confidence Crisis: How to Build Girls’ Self-Esteem 12 p.m. online ($20)
Thursday, Sept. 17
- CSCA Presents: Keni Thacker 6:30 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Sept. 18
- 13th Floor Haunted House Columbus 7 p.m. at 2605 Northland Plaza Drive ($24.99)
- Glass Pumpkin Sale 2020 11 a.m. at the Franklin Park Conservatory (FREE)
Monday, Sept. 21
- Monday Night Yoga Flow 7:30 p.m. at Well Within Collective ($15)