Ohio State will begin its season positioned at No. 5 in the AP Poll.

Having dropped out of the poll after the Big Ten season was postponed, Ohio State reemerged at No. 6 Sept. 27 after the season was brought back. North Carolina’s loss Saturday allowed the Buckeyes to climb one spot to trail only Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame and Georgia.

Ohio State received no first place votes.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Ohio State begins its season against Nebraska at noon on Saturday.