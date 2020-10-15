Worries of not making enough spit for a COVID-19 test will become a thing of the past.

Ohio State will begin transitioning student surveillance COVID-19 testing in phases over the next few weeks to an on-campus lab and scheduling results/delivery tool, according to a universitywide email. This will allow the university to process tests faster and cheaper and on-site tests at Jesse Owens North will require less spit.

The transition, which does not yet have a start date, will begin using Ohio State’s MyChart patient portal to schedule appointments and view test results, according to the email.

Students will receive an email to activate their MyChart accounts between Thursday and Monday, the email states. The email will contain a link to activate the account that must be visited within 24 hours of receiving it.