Starting next season, you may be seeing double on the lacrosse field.

Freshman twins Regan and Riley Alexander from Orlando, Florida, are both joining the Ohio State’s women’s lacrosse team this season.

The duo first started playing lacrosse in third grade and have been playing ever since.

“Coming from Florida, lacrosse wasn’t very big, so what happened is it started becoming more and more bigger, so one of our friends started playing and thought that we would like it too,” Riley Alexander said.

Regan Alexander is a goalie, while her sister Riley tries to make her job easier as a defenseman.

“I broke my arm in fourth grade, and I was kind of stuck playing goalie because I had a cast on, that is where they put me,” Regan Alexander said.

Riley Alexander said she thinks it’s funny how she is often protecting her sister in the net.The girls also share a special “twin” connection on the field.

“We have a little thing going on in the clear, people call it ‘twin telepathy’ and it is kind of cool. She’ll launch the ball like 50 yards and I’ll come out of nowhere and get it,” Riley Alexander said.

Even though they are sisters, the girls have healthy competition with each other and push one another to become better athletes, Regan Alexander said.

“There is competition. Maybe not so much in a game physically, but more so in working out and how much we put into it,” Regan Alexander said. “I think it makes us both better. If she does something, I have to do it better, and vice versa. We both are trying to outwork each other but it ends up working out in both of our favors.”

In high school, the twins spent their first two years at Bishop Moore Catholic High School. In their junior year, the pair transferred to Lake Highland Preparatory School.They said that leaving their lifelong friends behind and starting fresh at a new school with a new team was a difficult transition.

“It made us closer because we came in knowing no one, so it was both of us against the world situation, but we ended up having the most amazing coach and amazing teammates,” Regan Alexander said.

The transfer was worth it, as the team won the Florida state championship in 2019.

“I just remember looking at my sister and being like, ‘We did it. We just won a state championship,’” Riley Alexander said.

Both twins agreed that this championship was their favorite memory from playing lacrosse together, but that’s not the only accolade the girls have received.

Regan Alexander was named an Under Armour All-American in 2019 and 2020. She was also named an Inside Lacrosse All-Tournament goalie twice and put on their players-to-watch list. Riley Alexander landed on the Orlando national team.

They also both served as captains their senior year.

“You don’t really hear a lot that two twin sisters are going to the same school to play lacrosse and we were both team captains, which was cool,” Riley Alexander said.

The twins aren’t the first Buckeyes in their family, and they have a strong connection to Ohio.

The twins were born in Akron, Ohio, and lived there for five years before moving to Florida. Their father attended Ohio State as an undergraduate, and the girls grew up Ohio State fans.

“It felt meant to be, and stepping on campus felt like home,” Riley Alexander said.

Riley Alexander said she can’t wait to begin her Buckeye career with her new team that she said already is like family.

“I am so excited to just get out there and start playing against people because it’s been so long since we’ve played an actual game. I just can’t wait to keep grinding and keep working, and getting better and better,” Riley Alexander said.

Riley Alexander said she appreciates her sister’s passion and dedication to the game.

“I admire Regan’s grit and her effort, on and off the field, she is always working really hard, and always has a great mindset,” Riley Alexander said. “Her love for the game is amazing. She is always so excited. Even on her worst days, she just goes out and plays and makes her feel better.”

Matching her sister’s sentiments, Regan Alexander looks to her sister for inspiration.

“My favorite thing about Riley is her hard work ethic. She inspired me so much to go work out. She is always looking to get better, and she has the best attitude and is the greatest teammate,” Regan Alexander said.