Emmy award-winning reporter and former central-Ohio broadcast news anchor Jerry Revish will speak at Ohio State’s third virtual commencement on Dec. 13, University President Kristina M. Johnson said in a universitywide email.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. with pre-commencement messages from graduates, deans and university leaders starting at 1:30 p.m. and diplomas will be mailed after the ceremony, according to the email.

“Your achievements will be celebrated in person at a future date when it is safe to do so,” Johnson said. “In the meantime, we will join together virtually to celebrate this special moment.”

In the email, Johnson cited that Franklin County currently has a red COVID-19 status in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System and the state’s safety recommendations still limit in-person gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

Revish, a Youngstown, Ohio native, served as the anchor for Columbus’ Channel 10 News for 40 years and reported around the world. His reporting included the Persian Gulf War in 1991 and the desegregation of Columbus City Schools in 1979.

He is also an ordained minister.