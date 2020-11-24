Ohio State almost dropped the ball this weekend against No. 9 Indiana, only winning by a touchdown after leading by as much as 28 points.

Following the 42-35 victory, the No. 3 Buckeyes increased their record to 4-0 this season.

The two teams played for an advantage in the pursuit of the Big Ten East, and the game was much closer than expected. Indiana proved they were a force to be reckoned with, and Ohio State was not prepared to hold them all game — with a score of 28-7 at halftime, Ohio State might have gotten a little too comfortable with the Hoosiers.

Here are The Lantern’s five takeaways from the Buckeyes’ fourth game of the season.

Justin Fields has lapses against Indiana defensive pressure

Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields was having an interception-free season leading up to his matchup with Indiana, but the Hoosiers defense made his passing game more difficult.

Fields has been commended for having a higher number of touchdowns than incompletion passes this season, but Saturday’s game changed that. Fields’ completion percentage went from 86.7 percent to 79.6 percent in one game.

This percentage change is a result of some desperation throws that Fields made in the face of Indiana’s pass rush.

Ohio State’s offensive line also allowed Fields to be sacked five times, the highest this season so far.

Ohio State is still a first-half team this season

Although striving to maximize their abilities in all four quarters this season, the Buckeyes have come out strong in games but have been unable to match the energy in the second half.

Ohio State scored four of its six touchdowns in the first half and three of them in the second quarter, similar to the Buckeyes’ last two games against Penn State and Rutgers where they scored the majority of their points in the first half.

“We let up some big plays and let them back into the game and we gotta figure out a way to close out games,” head coach Ryan Day said. “We gotta get that fixed.”

Before aerial travel, there was ground travel

Although Ohio State’s passing game had its falters, the Buckeyes came out full force on the ground with an impressive running game against a hard-hitting Indiana defense.

Redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague III had a career-high game with 169 yards and 26 carries. Teague also had a season-high touchdown run of 41 yards as well as two touchdowns in total.

After former running back J.K. Dobbins closed the season with four consecutive games of more than 100 rushing yards, Teague eclipsed the mark for the second time in four tries in 2020.

Ohio State defense has highs and lows

After a strong defensive performance from Ohio State in the first half, Indiana came out from the break ready to attack.

The Buckeyes only allowed one touchdown in the first half, with some close calls within Ohio State’s red zone.

This all changed in the second half after Ohio State let up four touchdowns and allowed Indiana to come back.

Graduate linebacker Baron Browning said their defense needs to work on their willpower all game if they’re going to reach their peak.

But the defense prevents Indiana from capitalizing on turnovers

Ohio State had three turnovers Saturday, but luckily for the Buckeyes, none resulted in touchdowns for Indiana.

Contrary to that, Indiana turned the ball over four times which resulted in two touchdowns for Ohio State.

Coming into the game, Fields threw zero interceptions this season; Saturday he was picked off three times.

“We knew going in that it was gonna be a high risk, high reward game,” Day said. “Overall the production was really good, but we gotta clean up those turnovers.”