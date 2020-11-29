Ohio State basketball will be represented in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Jim Jackson will be among a group of six players and two coaches that will have their collegiate careers enshrined in Kansas City, Missouri. Jackson is No. 7 in Ohio State scoring with 1,785 points.

The two-time All-American was a member of two Ohio State teams that captured Big Ten titles in 1991 and 1992.

The Toledo, Ohio, native averaged 22.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game his junior season.

Jackson was selected No. 4 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 1992 NBA draft. He played 14 seasons in the NBA.

His No. 22 jersey was retired by Ohio State in 2001.