Less than three weeks to puck drop, the Ohio State men’s hockey team now has a partial schedule.

The Big Ten Conference released Thursday the first 10 games of its 2020-21 men’s hockey schedule. Ohio State will start the season on the road Nov. 23-24 at Minnesota. The Buckeyes are also scheduled to play conference series versus Michigan State, Wisconsin and Notre Dame before finishing the first half with a home series Dec. 17-18 versus Arizona State.

The 2020-21 season will include 24 conference games and four games against Arizona State. The Big Ten Tournament will take place March 18-20.

The medical protocols created by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force — which includes daily antigen testing and cardiac screening — will be adopted by Big Ten schools and Arizona State for the hockey season.