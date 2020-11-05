""

Members of the men’s hockey team celebrates Eugene Fadyeyev’s goal in the first period of game one during Ohio State’s hockey game vs. Michigan State on March 1. Ohio State won 5-1. Credit: Nick Hudak | For The Lantern

Less than three weeks to puck drop, the Ohio State men’s hockey team now has a partial schedule.

The Big Ten Conference released Thursday the first 10 games of its 2020-21 men’s hockey schedule. Ohio State will start the season on the road Nov. 23-24 at Minnesota. The Buckeyes are also scheduled to play conference series versus Michigan State, Wisconsin and Notre Dame before finishing the first half with a home series Dec. 17-18 versus Arizona State.

The 2020-21 season will include 24 conference games and four games against Arizona State. The Big Ten Tournament will take place March 18-20. 

The medical protocols created by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force — which includes daily antigen testing and cardiac screening — will be adopted by Big Ten schools and Arizona State for the hockey season. 