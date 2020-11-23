""

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff calls out a play in the first half of the game against Rutgers on March 3, 2019. Ohio State lost 66-56. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Lantern File Photo

While Ohio State women’s basketball looks ahead to its season opener with Akron Wednesday, they finally have a look at how their Big Ten slate will look this season. 

The No. 20 Buckeyes will look to build off their 2019-20 campaign that saw them reach the Big Ten Tournament championship when they open conference play Dec. 19 against Iowa at the Schottenstein Center. 

The Big Ten Tournament will be held March 9-13 in Indianapolis. 

The safety protocols in place will be those announced by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force Sept. 16. 

Ohio State’s 2020-21 schedule:

Nov. 25 – Akron 

Nov. 29 – Duquesne 

Dec. 6 – Northern Kentucky 

Dec. 15 – St. Mary’s (CA)

Dec. 19 – Iowa 

Dec. 23 – at Maryland 

Dec. 31 – Michigan State

Jan. 4 – Penn State 

Jan. 7 – at Illinois

Jan. 10 – Rutgers 

Jan. 13 – at Iowa 

Jan. 16 – at Nebraska

Jan. 21 – Michigan 

Jan. 25 – Maryland 

Feb. 1 – at Northwestern 

Feb. 4 – at Indiana 

Feb. 7 – Minnesota 

Feb. 10 – at Wisconsin 

Feb. 14 – Northwestern 

Feb. 18 – Purdue 

Feb. 21 – at Michigan 

Feb. 24 – at Penn State 

Feb. 27 – Indiana 

March 5 or 6 – at Rutgers