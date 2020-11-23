While Ohio State women’s basketball looks ahead to its season opener with Akron Wednesday, they finally have a look at how their Big Ten slate will look this season.

The No. 20 Buckeyes will look to build off their 2019-20 campaign that saw them reach the Big Ten Tournament championship when they open conference play Dec. 19 against Iowa at the Schottenstein Center.

The Big Ten Tournament will be held March 9-13 in Indianapolis.

The safety protocols in place will be those announced by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force Sept. 16.

Ohio State’s 2020-21 schedule:

Nov. 25 – Akron

Nov. 29 – Duquesne

Dec. 6 – Northern Kentucky

Dec. 15 – St. Mary’s (CA)

Dec. 19 – Iowa

Dec. 23 – at Maryland

Dec. 31 – Michigan State

Jan. 4 – Penn State

Jan. 7 – at Illinois

Jan. 10 – Rutgers

Jan. 13 – at Iowa

Jan. 16 – at Nebraska

Jan. 21 – Michigan

Jan. 25 – Maryland

Feb. 1 – at Northwestern

Feb. 4 – at Indiana

Feb. 7 – Minnesota

Feb. 10 – at Wisconsin

Feb. 14 – Northwestern

Feb. 18 – Purdue

Feb. 21 – at Michigan

Feb. 24 – at Penn State

Feb. 27 – Indiana

March 5 or 6 – at Rutgers