While Ohio State women’s basketball looks ahead to its season opener with Akron Wednesday, they finally have a look at how their Big Ten slate will look this season.
The No. 20 Buckeyes will look to build off their 2019-20 campaign that saw them reach the Big Ten Tournament championship when they open conference play Dec. 19 against Iowa at the Schottenstein Center.
The Big Ten Tournament will be held March 9-13 in Indianapolis.
The safety protocols in place will be those announced by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force Sept. 16.
Ohio State’s 2020-21 schedule:
Nov. 25 – Akron
Nov. 29 – Duquesne
Dec. 6 – Northern Kentucky
Dec. 15 – St. Mary’s (CA)
Dec. 19 – Iowa
Dec. 23 – at Maryland
Dec. 31 – Michigan State
Jan. 4 – Penn State
Jan. 7 – at Illinois
Jan. 10 – Rutgers
Jan. 13 – at Iowa
Jan. 16 – at Nebraska
Jan. 21 – Michigan
Jan. 25 – Maryland
Feb. 1 – at Northwestern
Feb. 4 – at Indiana
Feb. 7 – Minnesota
Feb. 10 – at Wisconsin
Feb. 14 – Northwestern
Feb. 18 – Purdue
Feb. 21 – at Michigan
Feb. 24 – at Penn State
Feb. 27 – Indiana
March 5 or 6 – at Rutgers