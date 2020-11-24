The women’s basketball team will have to wait a little longer to begin its 2020-21 campaign.

The Wednesday game between No. 20 Ohio State and Akron has been canceled. After Akron shared its COVID-19 results, the Ohio State Department of Athletics made the cancellation decision in accordance with nonconference protocols.

The game will not affect the men’s basketball game against Illinois State that is slated to tipoff at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann said Monday that nonconference games would be canceled if either team had a positive COVID-19 test.

Ohio State women’s basketball is now set to begin its season Sunday at 4 p.m. against Duquesne.