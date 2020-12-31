Since the creation of the College Football Playoff, the Clemson Tigers have been a thorn in the side of Ohio State’s football program.

The Buckeyes enter the Sugar Bowl winless against the Tigers in the four games between the two programs — including two losses in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff. On the heels of a painful comeback loss to Clemson in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, graduate cornerback Shaun Wade put the budding rivalry in perspective.

“I characterize it as we’ve never beat Clemson,” Wade said Tuesday. “In our past history we’ve never beaten them, so our goal is to win this game and go from there.”

In 2019, a then-No. 2 Ohio State squared off against then-No. 3 Clemson in the desert. Despite Clemson riding a 28-game winning streak entering the game, the Buckeyes jumped out to a 16-0 lead before eventually falling 29-23.

Pair the most recent loss with the 31-0 drumming to Clemson in 2016, and the Tigers have proved to be the roadblock to the Buckeyes collecting a ninth national title.

Despite the offseason emphasis on making it back to the College Football Playoff and getting a chance to avenge the loss to Clemson, head coach Ryan Day believes the story is much more than one of revenge.

“This is about a bunch of guys who have just been through so much,” Day said Monday. “The season canceled, then restarted, and then games canceled, and here they are, right back to where they started a year ago to play Clemson again. It’s just an amazing story.”

In order to keep what Day called “one of the greatest stories in the history of college football” alive, the Buckeyes will have to get past a familiar team and a familiar signal caller.

The Tigers’ offense is once again helmed by junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence — who is supported by a talented cast of receivers and dynamic senior running back Travis Etienne.

The duo of Lawrence and Etienne scorched the Buckeye defense in the prior matchup as Etienne hauled in 98 receiving yards and both of Lawrence’s passing touchdowns. The Louisiana native also added a touchdown on the ground in that matchup.

Senior linebacker Pete Werner emphasized the importance of containing Etienne in both the running and passing games.

“He can run the ball very well and it’s shown when defenses have gotten lazy and gotten out of their gaps and he’ll expose them. As well as he can catch the ball on a screen and go a long way,” Werner said. “He’s very versatile and he can beat defenses whether they’re running the ball or passing the ball.”

In the 2019 matchup, Ohio State’s defense, which had prevented big plays throughout the regular season, allowed touchdowns of 33, 53 and 67 yards to go along with Etienne’s 8-yard scamper.

Although not on the staff a year ago, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said he is aware of the importance of limiting explosive plays.

“I don’t think anybody stops them. I think you want to try to slow them down. You want to try to contain them,” Coombs said Tuesday. “You want to try to eliminate those big plays. They do it to everybody. Their explosive tape is the longest tape you’ve ever seen.”

But the Tigers will be without their offensive play caller as offensive coordinator Tony Elliott did not travel with the team to New Orleans Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocols.

Although Clemson returns some strength on the offensive side of the ball, so do the Buckeyes.

Junior quarterback Justin Fields gets his second crack at Clemson with the explosive receiving corps of junior wideout Chris Olave and sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The rematch gives Fields and Olave the opportunity to avenge last year’s season-ending interception — which was caused by miscommunication between the two players.

With another season to strengthen their chemistry, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said he recognizes the challenge that Olave and the rest of the Buckeye receivers create.

“He’s a great player. Can take the top off the defense, very savvy. Really understands the ball and can make all the competitive plays. He’s got speed, length, size, toughness, savviness,” Venables said Monday. “This will be the best group of receivers that we’ve played against this year. So we’ll be challenged for sure.”

Meeting for the fourth time in the past decade, the discussion around a potential rivalry has been a talking point amongst the two teams.

However, Day views the rematch as another step in the journey the Buckeyes set out on when they left the field in Arizona.

“It’s an opportunity to go play Clemson. And if we win, we go play for the national championship with everything that’s gone on this season. And that’s what matters. Has it been normal? No. But here we are. We asked for this opportunity, and now we’ve got to go,” Day said.