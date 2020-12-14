Despite playing in just five games this regular season, the Ohio State football team is gearing up for the chance to earn the program’s fourth-consecutive Big Ten title.

Following the cancelation of the Michigan game Tuesday — the team’s third cancelation this season — the No. 4 Buckeyes changed course and began preparation for the postseason. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said the team’s experience with cancelations this season has helped in their approach to the season.

“We’re actually getting used to receiving bad news and having to move on quickly,” Day said in a press conference Sunday. “I think we’ve become hardened as a team to that and because of that we’ve moved on pretty quickly and transition right to playing in this championship game because that’s what matters next.”

With Ohio State’s fourth-consecutive appearance in the Big Ten title on the horizon Saturday, the Buckeyes were unable to get there without a boost from the conference. The Big Ten decided to waive the conference’s six-game minimum Dec. 9 — opening the door for the 5-0 Buckeyes to represent the Big Ten’s East division in the Big Ten title game.

The Buckeyes five-game regular season is tied with three other teams for the shortest in the Big Ten and was Ohio State’s shortest regular season in program history.

Day said that he doesn’t think Ohio State should be punished in terms of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff for just playing five games due to the unforeseen nature of this season.

“I think each conference has had their own individual year with their own challenges and different things that have gone on and because of that you’re seeing just different numbers of games, different seasons,” Day said.

One challenge that has emerged is the start-and-stop nature of the season as Ohio State has not played in consecutive weeks since Week 3. Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields said that the pauses in the Buckeyes season has forced them to practice even harder due to the loss of potential game experience.

“Of course game reps are a little bit different than practice reps, but I think we practice hard and most of our practices are just like games,” Fields said.

With the unsteadiness this season, the Buckeyes turned to their captains and veteran leadership to help them stay afloat.

As a second-year captain, graduate defensive end Jonathon Cooper said the team’s captains have worked together to help them push through the difficulties of the season.

“As captains, it can’t just be one person’s voice leading. It has to come from everybody,” Cooper said. “That’s what we try to do to keep our team going and let them know that it’s all gonna be worth it at the end of the day if we keep going.”

The Buckeyes’ short regular season schedule also has people questioning whether or not they deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff — including Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Although those conversations continue to heat up, Day said the team is only focused on taking care of things they can control.

“I’m not gonna get caught up in the emotion of it all, all of our focus is going towards playing in this game,” Day said.

As the postseason approaches, Ohio State expects to have players returning following a short COVID-19 outbreak on the team — which caused their Nov. 28 game against Illinois to be canceled.

Fields pointed to his offensive line — which was decimated against Michigan State with three starters out — as a unit that is being refortified prior to the team’s Big Ten Championship showdown with Northwestern.

“Seeing my guys Josh Myers, Nick (Petit-Frere) and Thayer (Munford) back, you know I missed those guys a lot,” Fields said. “I’m just glad to see those guys back in the building and I know they’re happy to be back.”

Since 2012, the Buckeyes have competed in five Big Ten title games and won four — the most in the Big Ten in that time period.

Cooper attributed Ohio State’s consistent success to the culture that has been built within the program.

“It’s hard to describe unless you’re in it and obviously a lot of players throughout the years from J.T. Barrett to Raekwon McMillian to Terry McLaurin to Parris Campbell, I mean all these guys throughout the years have talked about ‘The Brotherhood’ and its real,” Cooper said. “When you go out there and play for the guy next to you, and not for yourself, you play harder and you play better and I feel like that’s the reason why Ohio State has had the success it’s had.”