The Buckeyes will finally get their chance to avenge their 2019 Fiesta Bowl loss.

Following a Big Ten Championship win, Ohio State moved up to No. 3 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and will face Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame play in the Rose Bowl.

This is Ohio State’s fourth appearance in the College Football Playoffs. The Buckeyes are 1-2 in semifinal games — with both losses to Clemson— and 1-0 in the championship game.

Ohio State sits at 6-0 this season with a Big Ten Championship over then-No. 14 Northwestern.

“They’ve been through so much, and they don’t flinch and I cannot give this team enough credit,” head coach Ryan Day said Saturday. “I’ll say this: If we had to play one game against anybody in the country, I’ll take the Ohio State Buckeyes.”

The Buckeyes will square off against the Tigers Jan. 1 at 8 p.m.

This story was updated Sunday at 1:06 p.m. with the time of the bowl game.