In the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers’ comeback over Ohio State, but this time around the Buckeye defense looks to slow the junior signal caller.

The Georgia native torched the Buckeye defense, throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns while adding 107 yards and a touchdown on the ground in last year’s semifinal game Dec. 28, 2019. Although defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs was not a part of the Ohio State coaching staff for that game, he recognized the accomplishments of the Clemson quarterback.

“I would say he’s arguably one of the great college football quarterbacks of all time based on his production and winning games,” Coombs said Tuesday.

Lawrence had another stellar season under center for Clemson — throwing for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games.

Lawrence is one of the purest passers in college football, completing 69.2 percent of his passes — leading the Atlantic Coastal Conference.

Surrounded by a talented group of receivers and dual-threat running back Travis Etienne, Lawrence was able to obtain a spot on the AP All-American third-team.

Despite his prowess in the passing attack, graduate cornerback Shaun Wade said that the Buckeye defense will be ready for the challenges Lawrence and the Clemson receiving corps provide thanks to their experience against pass-happy Indiana earlier this season.

“At the end of the day, Indiana has a great quarterback like Trevor Lawrence is a great quarterback. They both put the ball in the right spot, right time and everything,” Wade said. “Right now we just have to keep on getting better and we’ve been getting better over the weeks.”

While the Heisman finalist dazzles through the air, he adds a threat to the Clemson rushing attack as well, entering the Sugar Bowl with 177 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Lawrence’s mobility created issues for the Buckeyes in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl as he led the Tigers in rushing yards — including a 67-yard touchdown run.

With Lawrence’s presence in both the running and passing games, senior linebacker Pete Werner said that the Buckeyes can’t be overly aggressive in their defensive approach.

“[He can] scramble, he can throw the ball very well. That just makes it very tough but a challenge for this defense,” Werner said. “I credit the kid, he can do a lot of things, but we just gotta stay focused and disciplined as a defense.”

As an all-around threat, Lawrence’s ability to extend plays also creates issues for the Buckeye defense.

“He is a play extender, and he does a great job of avoiding rush, side stepping rush, getting outside the pocket, running the ball or extending the play and throwing the ball,” Coombs said. “He’s got a plan in mind when he catches the snap. But when the plan is altered, he does a great job of adapting to that.”

Lawrence’s mobility creates unique challenges for the Buckeye pass rush as well. Standing at 6-foot-6, senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett said that Lawrence’s mobility is uncommon for a quarterback his size.

“He’s a dynamic quarterback. Usually dudes who are that tall and that big, they don’t really run,” Garrett said. “He’s a great player and we’re gonna need to be aware that he can extend plays and if a play is broken down and there’s good coverage, he’s gonna wanna do it on his feet.”

In his three seasons at Clemson, Lawrence has lost just one time as a starter with the lone loss being to LSU in the 2020 National Championship.

Heading into his second career game against Ohio State, Lawrence said he always looks forward to the opportunity to play the Buckeyes.

“At the end of the day, it’s just fun getting the opportunity to play a team like Ohio State. Obviously, a huge brand, great team year in and year out and to get the opportunity to play them is what you’d expect in a semifinal,” Lawrence said Tuesday. “We played them last year, and it was a crazy game. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”